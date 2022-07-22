‘Absolutely’ – New Middlesbrough signing has his say on Boro’s promotion chances

Middlesbrough secured the loan signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen this week and the new arrival has had his say on the club’s chances of achieving promotion in an interview on Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough had issues in the goalkeeping department last season with Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels both being rotated between the sticks under managers Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder. Neither of the shot-stoppers solidified themselves as the Boro number one and so this became a position they needed to address this summer.

Their first signing was Northampton goalkeeper Liam Roberts who arrived on a free transfer, yet he was always recognised as the second-choice behind a proposed new signing, eventually with Steffen signing on the dotted line.

The Manchester City loanee comes to Middlesbrough with plenty of pedigree and experience, something which he will look to use to his advantage in helping the Teessiders break into the top six.

The United States international was asked whether Middlesbrough have a chance of promotion next season, and he said in the interview which appears on Teesside Live.

“Absolutely,” he replied.

“If you’re not going for that then what are you doing? I’m looking forward to it.”

A positive message from Steffen…

These aspirations should be a minimum requirement for a side looking to break out of the Championship, but for Steffen to be so confident about the proposition of achieving promotion it will certainly help build rapport with supporters.

Boro finished in 7th last season and so do need some additions in order to bolster their options and improve their squad enough to get into the top six. But with the huge coup of bringing in Steffen on loan this is a step in the right direction.

They are still in need of a striker or two this summer, but having addressed a problem position by signing a two-time Premier League winner, it shows the pulling power Wilder and Middlesbrough have, and so fans and the hierarchy will be hoping they can get some more players through the door before the season starts.