23-year-old Watford man attracting transfer interest from Scotland

Watford goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg has emerged as a target for Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone, The Scottish Sun has said.

Watford are heading into the new season with four goalkeepers on the books at Vicarage Road, even after the departures of Ben Foster and Rob Elliot at the end of last season.

Ben Hamer has arrived after his Swansea City deal expired, joining Daniel Bachmann, Maduka Okoye and Dahlberg on the books.

Now, ahead of the new campaign, it is claimed the latter-mentioned Dahlberg is drawing interest from Scotland.

A report from The Scottish Sun has said that the 23-year-old goalkeeper is a target for Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone, who are in the market for a new shot-stopper after Zander Clark’s departure from McDiarmid Park.

It is not clarified what type of deal Callum Davidson’s side are targeting though.

A good time to move on?

With Hamer on board, it could be beneficial for Dahlberg to move on this summer, be it on another loan or on a permanent basis.

New signing Hamer, Bachmann and Okoye would be solid options in between the sticks for Rob Edwards to pick from heading into the new season, and given that Dahlberg hasn’t made a single senior appearance for the Hornets since joining in January 2018, it may be best to test himself elsewhere.

The Swedish goalkeeper has spent time out on loan with IFK Goteborg, FC Emmen, and BK Hacken before, also linking up with Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham over last season.

Dahlberg still has three years remaining on his contract with Watford, so there is time for him to forge a career at Vicarage Road yet.