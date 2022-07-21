Wilder expecting 23-y/o to be a ‘big performer’ for Middlesbrough next season

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has singled out midfielder Riley McGree for praise in an interview with Teesside Live, stating that the Australian is set to be a ‘big performer’ for his side next season.

Middlesbrough signed McGree, 23, in January and he went on to make 11 appearances, scoring two goals during that time. His game time was disrupted by both injuries and international call-ups but he is set to feature more prominently next season.

With Wilder opting for a 3-5-2 formation in all of his games as Boro boss, there are three midfield positions up for grabs. It is expected last season’s top scorer Matt Crooks will occupy one spot, as will Marcus Tavernier, leaving McGree and club captain Jonny Howson to compete for the other.

But after several top performances in pre-season already this summer, McGree has seemingly moved ahead of Howson in the pecking order, with Wilder singling the Australian for praise when speaking to TeessideLive.

He said:

“Last year we had the boys that we had in and it was stop-start for Riley. Going away, coming back late and then getting him up to speed. He had an issue with his calf but you’ve seen the impact of a good pre-season. He’s going to be a big performer at the top of the pitch this year.

“I think he is an exciting player. He’s got in the box and had two or three shots, he links play, he’s bright and intelligent, he’s got good athleticism and he was the type of player that we wanted to attract. We’ve done that.

“We’ve attracted Riley and Giles. The modern day game is mobility, speed, distances covered. You’ve got to be an athlete and be able to run and Riley can run and play. That is the characteristics we need this season.”

McGree can be like a new signing…

McGree showed flashes during his 11 appearances last term and started six of the last seven games, showing he had began to establish himself in the first-team. Now with a valuable pre-season under his belt in which he has been one of the club’s standout performers, he will look to impress next season.

He has been touted to play as a number 10 and so gives Boro a different outlet. With him likely to replace Howson in the midfield three, this means a defensive-minded player would drop out for a more attacking player.

Middlesbrough will want to get a few more signings through the door following the arrivals of Zack Steffen, Liam Roberts, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles, but McGree could feel like a new signing as well if he makes his mark next term.