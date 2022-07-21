Watford boss Edwards reveals which area of the pitch he’s ‘focussing’ on in the transfer market

Watford boss Rob Edwards says that he’s ‘still focusing’ on bringing in new attacking players.

Watford have made three signings so far this summer.

The Hornets’ summer started slowly but they’ve now signed Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj, as well as goalkeeper Ben Hamer on a free transfer.

And speaking to Watford Observer about what might be next on the transfer front, Edwards had this to say:

“We’re still focussing on the top end of the pitch, the work is ongoing and that’ll remain the case.

“If I’m being honest, it could be the case that it’s an area which goes right down to the end of the transfer window.”

Watford though have a few players who are attracting transfer interest this summer – most notably right now, Emmanuel Dennis.

Reports this week have linked Nottingham Forest with a move for Dennis, with Watford said to be looking for £25million for the Nigerian.

His exit could well prompt another striker signing and it could give Edwards money to spend in other areas.

The Watford boss went on to say:

“A lot depends on outgoings as well. If we have outgoings sooner then maybe we can speed up the process in terms of bringing players in.”

Time running out…

Watford still have a lot of Premier League quality in their ranks, despite another disastrous top flight campaign last time round.

Edwards has done well so far to keep his squad intact. But like he mentions above, a lot of Watford’s summer transfer business might come towards the end of the window, more so when (or rather if) names like Dennis are potentially sold off.

Watford already have a lot of attacking prowess in their ranks but Edwards wants more, and so Hornets fans can expect their team to be an attacking force under Edwards in the Championship next season.

There’s little over a week before the start of the new campaign, with Watford opening their 2022/23 season against Sheffield United at the start of next month.