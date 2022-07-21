Update emerges on Hull City talent as return to former loan club awaits

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has said defender Andy Smith is likely to return to one of his former loan clubs on a temporary basis this summer.

Hull City youngster Smith spent the second half of last season on loan with Grimsby Town. The 20-year-old become a popular figure at Blundell Park, playing 20 times for the Mariners as they won promotion back to the Football League.

The centre-back said shortly after his loan came to an end that he would be open to returning to Paul Hurst’s side and it seems that feeling is reciprocated among the club’s supporters.

Now, Tigers boss Arveladze has issued the latest on Smith’s situation.

As per BBC Humberside’s David Burns, Arveladze has said that the Banbury-born defender is likely to head out on loan again next season. The Hull City boss also said he would be returning to one of his former loan clubs, though did not confirm that would be Grimsby Town.

Shota Arveladze @HullCity tells @HumbersideSport that Andy Smith is likely to go out on loan. He wouldn't confirm that it's @officialgtfc only that's set to be to a club he's been on loan to before.#hcafc #gtfc #UTM — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) July 20, 2022

The Mariners are one of only two clubs to have had Smith on loan, with League Two rivals Salford City the other.

Best for Smith?

The defender has two first-team appearances for Hull City to his name, but it seems as though he isn’t in Arveladze’s plans just yet.

In that case, it seems best for all that he heads out on loan again, so it remains to be seen just where he ends up.

While he was a popular figure with Grimsby Town, Smith’s stay with Salford City was an underwhelming one. He played just four times for the Ammies across all competitions in the first half of last season, only finding game time in the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy.