Stoke City nearing deal for sought-after Premier League striker

Stoke City look set to see off competition from a host of Championship sides to secure the striker’s services. Among the latest linked are Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Millwall, while others were also mentioned as suitors earlier this summer.

However, the striker has completed the first part of his medical according to Percy as he nears completing his permanent switch to the Bet365 Stadium.

He was deemed surplus to requirements at St. James’ Park and was asked to train with the U23s away from the first-team. The 32-year-old found himself down the pecking order at Newcastle United, behind the likes of Callum Wilson and Chris Wood.

Stoke are close to signing Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle, who has completed the first part of his medical today. Permanent deal, set to be announced this week #scfc #nufc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 20, 2022

His availability this summer put plenty of sides on alert in recent weeks but Stoke City have won the race. He will come in to compete with the likes of Jacob Brown and Tyrese Campbell up front.

Gayle brings a wealth of experience with him having played the majority of his footballing career in the top flight. He also boasts a strong goalscoring record in the second tier having scored 59 goals in 100 games, whilst also registering 16 assists in that time.

A coup for the Potters…

Stoke City are getting a proven goalscorer who can lead the line and potentially fire them up the table and towards the division’s top six.

Gayle gives them a different type of option to what is already at manager Michael O’Neill’s disposal. He is mobile and can play off the shoulder, but also is a good poacher in and around the six-yard box.

Having made five first-team signings already this summer, the Potters are looking like they are in a significantly better position than they were this time last season and so have every chance of improving on last year’s disappointing 14th placed finish.