Sheffield Wednesday in advanced discussions to sign Championship midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are on the verge of signing Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson this summer, according to YorkshireLive.

Bakinson, 23, spent last season between both the Championship and League One.

Between a loan spell at Ipswich Town and his parent club Bristol City, Bakinson registered 31 appearances, scoring three in all competitions. The London-born midfielder has fallen down Nigel Pearson’s pecking order as of late, and a move away may be the best option for his career.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna opted against triggering a permanent clause in his loan meaning he returned to his parent club where game time probably won’t come around too often.

Now, after holding talks with Bakinson just a few days ago, the Owls are reportedly in advanced discussions and a move to Hillsborough is looking more and more likely.

Untapped potential…

At 23 years old, Bakinson still has his best years ahead of him.

Bakinson prides himself on having a well-rounded skill set and he would certainly be a worthwhile addition to Darren Moore’s squad.

After falling at the playoff semi-final last year, Moore will be expected to get over the finish line this season and the addition of Bakinson would be one step in the right direction. Partnered with the likes of Barry Bannan and Dennis Adeniran in the middle, this deal could make Sheffield Wednesday’s midfield a huge force.

Midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru may leave after attracting Championship interest and this would leave space for Bakinson in the Owls’ midfield.

If Moore can pull this deal off before the opening day of the season it will give Wednesday a good chance to start on the front foot and make their intentions clear right from the off.

Sheffield Wednesday begin their season with a game against Portsmouth on July 30th.