Reading submit loan offer for Porto midfielder

Reading have submitted a loan bid for Porto holding midfielder Mamadou Loum, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda.

Reading have brought in nine players already this window in the hopes of improving on last season’s disappointing 21st-placed finish. But they are not done yet, and are continuing to pursue targets to give themselves every chance of beating the drop and pushing further up the table.

According to Sepulveda, the Royals are keen on signing Loum and an offer is ‘on the table’.

The 25-year-old has played 23 times for Porto since signing back in 2019, but has since fallen down the pecking order. He was seen as surplus to requirements last season, joining Alaves in Spain on loan.

It seems as though another loan exit could be on the cards, with Reading now making an offer. Sepúlveda states that the offer is an initial loan with a view to buy for €5million next summer.

❗️Exclusivo. @ReadingFC está interessado em Loum. Proposta de empréstimo com opção de compra de 5 milhões de euros em cima da mesa. @FCPorto não conta com o jogador. ✍🏼⏳ pic.twitter.com/Vemnj0uiEs — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) July 21, 2022

An eye-catching coup…

Loum has played at the highest level in both Portugal and Spain over the past few seasons and so has vital experience that he could bring to the Reading ranks. He also has three appearances in the Champions League and three caps for the Senegal national side.

It would be a huge coup if Paul Ince’s side could get the deal over the line and he would likely slot straight into the first-team squad and into holding midfield.

With Loum seemingly down the pecking order with Porto, the Royals will be hoping that they can get this deal wrapped up as Paul Ince looks to further bolster his ranks at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.