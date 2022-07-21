QPR ruled out of Chelsea transfer chase in potential boost for the likes of Norwich City and more

A report from West London Sport has ruled QPR out of the running to sign Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that QPR were among a number of Championship clubs chasing a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Anjorin.

The R’s were linked alongside the likes of Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Norwich City by Football.london report Adam Newson, who tweeted:

Tino Anjorin finalising a loan move away from Chelsea. Coventry, Huddersfield, Norwich and QPR, interested and couple of European clubs interested. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) July 18, 2022

Now though, an emerging report from West London Sport has revealed that QPR ‘are not currently looking to sign’ Anjorin, despite the above claims.

Anjorin spent last season on loan with Lokomotiv Moscow and then Huddersfield Town.

He made seven league appearances for either side, sitting on the bench throughout Huddersfield’s play-off fixtures.

A product of the Chelsea youth academy he’s another name who could spend the bulk of his early career years out on loan, with another loan move looking likely this summer.

Coventry, Huddersfield and Norwich are all said to have an interest and with QPR seemingly out of the running, it could hand the aforementioned teams a timely boost in pursuit of the Englishman.

What next for QPR?

QPR boss Michael Beale is still chasing a few more transfers it seems.

West London Sport continue to say that Beale wants to add a right-back and a striker, with Brighton’s Taylor Richards seemingly about to fill the midfield void in west London.

Time is quickly running out and QPR fans may be alarmed at the fact there’s not been a striker signing yet, with a lack of goals largely being their downfall last season.

Beale certainly won’t rush QPR’s summer transfer plans, but whether we’ll see new faces in before the start of the new season remains to be seen.