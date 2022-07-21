QPR handed huge boost as star man returns to full training

QPR boss Michael Beale has confirmed winger Chris Willock is back in full training as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in March.

QPR star Willock enjoyed a thoroughly successful 2021/22 campaign on an individual level.

It was the most productive season of his career to date, managing seven goals and 11 assists in 35 Championship games under Mark Warburton’s management. However, his campaign was cut short in March after being struck down with a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest.

Since then, the 24-year-old has been working his way back to full fitness and with the start of the new season close, R’s boss Beale has issued a promising update.

As quoted by West London Sport, Beale revealed that Willock is back in full training. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s back in full training now so he’s just got to catch up with one or two bits.

“He’s working really hard, looking strong in his running, but it’s just the way Chris plays with the twisting and turning and carrying the ball – that’s a different type of fitness.”

A huge boost for the R’s…

It remains to be seen if Willock can return to full fitness in time to feature on the opening day against Blackburn Rovers. However, the news of his return to full training will be music to the ears of many.

The 24-year-old was a vital cog in much of QPR‘s success last season and results really tailed off in his absence.

Beale will be wary of bringing him back before he is completely fit though, despite the hope that he can return for the season-opener against Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men. Losing Willock to another injury brought about by rushing him back would be a huge blow, so it makes sense to avoid an unnecessary risk if he isn’t quite 100%.

Until then, the likes of Ilias Chair, Olamide Shodipo and George Thomas can all operate on the left-hand side.