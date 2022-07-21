QPR closing in on signing of PL man, report says

QPR are ‘close to bringing in’ Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Taylor Richards, a report from West London Sport has revealed.

Richards, 21, was linked with QPR at the start of this week.

West London Sport revealed that the R’s were looking into a deal to sign the Brighton man on a permanent basis, either on a permanent deal straight away on on loan with a view to making the move a permanent one.

Blackburn Rovers were then linked alongside QPR, but only briefly as reports quickly played down Rovers’ interest in the former Fulham and Manchester City youngster.

And now, West London Sport writes that ‘QPR are close to bringing in midfielder Taylor Richards from Brighton’.

He looks set to become Michael Beale’s fourth summer signing after bringing in Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal on free transfers, and Tyler Roberts on loan from Leeds United.

A good signing?

Richards remains relatively unproven, but he looks to be a keen signing for QPR nevertheless.

Given the fact that he was snapped up by City at a young age, then by Brighton suggests that he’s shown a lot of potential as a youth player.

And his loan spell with Doncaster Rovers during the 2020/21 campaign, in which he scored 10 and assisted five in 41 League One outings, really helped better his game.

He endured a tough loan spell with Birmingham City last time but if he can secure a permanent move to QPR, then Richards can really start to press on with his career.

All in all, it seems like an exciting potential move for both QPR and Richards.