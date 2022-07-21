Preston North End man speaks out on ‘top class’ West Brom man amid ongoing transfer rumours

Preston North End captain Alan Browne has admitted he would ‘love’ it if his side can pull of a deal for West Brom’s Callum Robinson.

Robinson, 27, spent last season impressing for West Brom in the Championship.

The versatile forward featured in 43 Championship games, scoring seven and assisting nine for Steve Bruce’s side. The Ireland international has incredible talent and he has showcased that across a number of years in the Championship and even at times in the Premier League.

Despite his impressive performances last time out, Bruce appears willing to let Robinson go after Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End were credited with interest.

West Brom forward Callum Robinson is attracting interest from a host Championship clubs. Robinson could be allowed to leave on loan with old club Preston among those watching developments #preston #wba — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 6, 2022

Now, speaking to LancsLive, Preston North End captain Browne has admitted he’d be more than happy for this deal to go through. h

He said:

“He played a good part of last season and every time I’ve seen him play, he has been top class. So yeah, we’d be lucky to have him, but whatever happens I wish him the best of luck because he’s one of my close mates.

“I would love to see him back to be honest, but I am not sure what the case is. You never know what will happen; I’ve obviously seen all the stuff on Twitter but I don’t know if it means too much.”

This is a really promising development for Lilywhites supporters who are hoping this deal gets over the line soon.

Best for all parties…

Robinson has had a spell at Preston North End already where he registered 160 appearances, scoring 41 and assisting a further 21.

Robinson became a fan favourite at Deepdale and the 27-year-old still has a lot to offer. The former Aston Villa man may well be on the move this summer and it would be a loss for West Brom who are hoping to improve on their 10th place finish last season.

After finishing 13th in his first stint at the helm of Preston North End, Lowe will be hoping his first full season in charge brings more success.

The 27-year-old would surely thrive again under the guidance of Lowe and surrounded by the atmosphere of the Deepdale and this move really does seem perfect for all involved.

The Championship season begins in just over a week and it’ll be interesting to see if this deal materialises by then.