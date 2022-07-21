Portsmouth back in contention to sign League One attacker, six-figure fee reported

Portsmouth are back in the race to sign Accrington Stanley’s Colby Bishop, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon account.

Bishop, 25, spent last season in League One.

The exciting forward scored 11 league goals in 41 appearances last season.

Bishop’s contributions helped Accrington Stanley to another solid finish in the third tier, and his performances have caught the eye of potential suitors.

Portsmouth and Blackpool were interested in his services. Pompey had a fee agreed but the deal fell through. The Seasiders then agreed personal terms, but that one fell through as well, according to reports.

Now though, Danny Cowley’s side are back in for the striker in an attempt to bolster their attack, with Nixon saying that Pompey are ‘set to tie up a £500,000 swoop’.

The 25-year-old would be a useful addition to any League One side, and the interest of Blackpool proves he may be able to deliver higher up the football pyramid.

Finally the year…

Pompey have been stuck in the depths of the Football League for far too long and it is now Cowley’s job to guide them out of it.

After the departures of George Hirst and Aiden O’Brien, Pompey’s attack looked weak, but they have since added Joe Pigott to their ranks.

Portsmouth don’t appear to have stopped there and Bishop could be moving to the south coast very soon. The Accrington Stanley forward is a known League One goalscorer and he could be the key to Pompey’s inevitable third-tier success.

The pressure is on Cowley to deliver this season following last season’s failure to achieve a playoff finish.

It remains to be seen whether Bishop will be signed in time for Portsmouth’s opening game against Sheffield Wednesday on July 30th.