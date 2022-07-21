Norwich City man set to join European side with Smith eyeing a replacement

Pierre Lees-Melou looks set to leave Norwich City to join French Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois, reports claim.

Lees-Melou only joined Norwich City from Nice last summer.

The Canaries paid a reported fee of just under £4million for Lees-Melou, who featured 33 times in the Premier League last season, scoring just the one goal.

Now though, reports coming out of France (via Eastern Daily Press) say that Lees-Melou is set to sign a three-year deal with Stade Brestois, with a medical scheduled for Friday.

Eastern Daily Press go on to reveal that Norwich City will ‘look to sign a replacement’ for the midfielder.

So far this summer, Dean Smith has brought in Gabriel Sara from Sao Paulo and Isaac Hayden on loan from Newcastle United.

A handful of names have left on loan or on free transfers with perhaps the most notable departure being Christoph Zimmermann’s.

Lees-Melou’s departure won’t be a huge blow to Norwich City who have decent depth in midfield, but it’s another failed transfer for the club, after another disastrous Premier League campaign.

A new signing on the horizon?

With Eastern Daily Press saying that Norwich will look to sign a replacement, fans should be hopeful of seeing a new name walk through the door.

But Canaries supporters will be hopeful that it’s a player who will stick around for longer than one season.

Norwich City have made some impressive signings in recent seasons, from obscure teams around Europe, so it’s clear that their recruitment can be shrewd.

The problem though is their long-term aims. They continue to be a yo-yo club and the longer that continues, the more difficult it might become to sign players for the long run.

Norwich City’s 2022/23 campaign starts against Cardiff City later this month.