Norwich City agree loan exit for 2021 signing

Norwich City forward Christos Tzolis is poised to join Dutch outfit FC Twente on loan, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

It is said he will fly to the Netherlands to undergo a medical with the Tukkers on Thursday.

The 20-year-old winger has been the focus of many transfer rumours this summer, with The Athletic‘s report stating that there was also interest from Feyenoord, Stuttgart, Club Brugge and Cercle Brugge ahead of the new season.

However, it seems as though the talented winger is Eredivisie-bound.

Tzolis arrived at Carrow Road with high expectations after impressing with PAOK in his homeland, where he was named Super League Greece Young Footballer of the Season, the PAOK MVP of the Season and the Greek Cup top scorer during the 2020/21 campaign.

Despite impressing in the EFL Cup, scoring on two and assisting twice against Bournemouth, the attacker only made 14 Premier League outings as Norwich City were relegated back to the Championship.

A chance to improve…

The Eredivisie has been a prolific breeding ground for younger players in the past and is valued highly by clubs looking to farm out their prospects.

Tzolis’ introduction to life in English domestic football has hardly been ideal, arriving into a side that was reasonably certain to be fighting at the wrong end of the table and not a preferable place for a talented forward to gain opportunities to flourish.

FC Twente finished fourth last season, meaning they secured a place in the Europa Conference league Qualifiers, which would allow Tzolis to perform on the continental stage.

Dean Smith will hope the move should prepare the Thessaloniki-born talent for increased first-team football in Norfolk.