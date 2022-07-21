Millwall youngster set to be loaned out, Rowett says

Millwall defender Alex Mitchell is set to be loaned out again this summer, manager Gary Rowett has told London News Online.

Mitchell, 20, spent last season on loan at Leyton Orient.

The youngster played one game for Millwall’s senior side in the EFL Cup before going on to make 26 League Two appearances for the O’s.

Mitchell impressed with his performances from centre back and the prospect was able to handle consistent senior football well in the fourth tier. Despite this, it appears Rowett has concluded another loan spell away is best for Mitchell before he challenges for a starting spot at The Den.

Speaking to London News Online on Mitchell’s future, Rowett said:

“I think with Alex he will more than likely go on loan… We’ve had a couple of good loan options for him. He’s a young centre-back and another season of football will really, really help him.

“That’s the likely outcome for that one. I spoke to Alex about it and I think we all feel at the moment it is best for him to play games and learn that way.”

Mitchell had surgery at the back end of the 2021/22 season meaning he missed Leyton Orient’s conclusion to the campaign, but after a pre-season of preparations, Mitchell appears ready and raring to go again.

A step forward…

At 20-year-old Mitchell needs exposure to as much senior game time as possible and in a Rowett squad looking to push inside the top six, a loan move away seems his best option.

The former Stoke City boss knows how to handle a youngster’s progression, so Mitchell is in good hands and if he manages to impress next season he may be in with a chance of playing his football at The Den.

The English defender handled League Two well and whilst we don’t yet know who the ‘loan options’ for Mitchell are, it might make sense to give him a taste of League One.

There isn’t long left until the Football League season begins again and Mitchell will need time to settle into his new team, so the sooner a deal can get over the line, the better for everyone.