Michael Beale responds to Gary Rowett’s comments on QPR’s pursuit of Millwall man McNamara

QPR have been strongly linked with Millwall man McNamara throughout this month.

The R’s are said to have had two bids knocked back for the 23-year-old now, and Rowett recently spoke out about the saga.

He told South London Press:

“It’s an interesting one really because of the level of the bids – I wouldn’t bid for a QPR young player for that sort of amount, because it’s not even going to be close to any kind of valuation.”

And now, QPR boss Beale has responded to Rowett’s comments, telling West London Sport:

“Listen, Gary’s said what he said. I didn’t actually see it, you’ve just told me there that he said we haven’t met the valuation.

“He’s their player, so I don’t want to get into that. It would be unfair of me to do that. If Gary did that with one of my players I wouldn’t like it.

“He’s a very, very good full-back. I think everyone knows that and he’s in the last year of his deal so there will be interest from other clubs.

“For some reason we’ve been made public, our interest. I don’t quite know why that is but again he’s Millwall’s player and until he isn’t Millwall’s player, I wouldn’t want to comment.”

Beale has made some positive signings so far this summer with Jake Clarke-Salter, Kenneth Paal and Tyler Roberts all joining, and with Brighton’s Taylor Richards said to be closing gin on a move to west London.

The addition of McNamara though would be Beale’s first bit of money spent. It looks like an ambitious pursuit still, but like Beale says, he’s certainly a player who’s going to attract more and more interest as he nears the end of his Millwall deal next summer.

What next for McNamara…

McNamara has been caught up in all this transfer speculation. It could prove detrimental for a young player but expect Rowett to have discussed it with the right-back, and expect him to be gearing up for the new season as usual.

For QPR, they still need a right-back and with their pursuit of McNamara seemingly hitting a few obstacles, Beale could quickly turn his attention elsewhere before the start of the new season.

QPR open their 2022/23 season with a trip to Blackburn Rovers later this month, whilst Millwall welcome Stoke City.