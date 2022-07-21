Manchester City make enquiry regarding Peterborough United wonderkid

Peterborough United snapped centre-back Edwards up from Barnet back in August 2020.

He first found game time in the club’s youth setup but managed to forge a way into Posh’s starting XI over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Featuring in either a back three or a back four, Edwards played 38 times across all competitions last season, thoroughly impressed despite Posh’s struggles in the Championship.

The 19-year-old’s performances have drawn interest before and now, it has emerged that Manchester City are among those aware of Edwards’ talents.

Speaking with the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United director of football Fry revealed the Premier League title holders phoned regarding the Harlow-born centre-back, though nothing more serious has developed at this stage.

“Ronnie has three years left on his contract with us,” he said. “He’s happy here and he’s looking forward to playing regular first-team football for us next season. There has been no attempt by Ronnie or his representatives to get a move.

“City did make a phone call about him, but it was just a conversation. There has been interest all summer long in Ronnie, but he would rather play in League One than in City’s, or any other club’s, U21 side.

“There is no doubt he will get to the Premier League one day and earn life-changing money, but he’s a very sensible young man and knows time is on his side.

“I suppose an ideal scenario would be a club paying proper money for him and then loaning him back to us for a season.”

Destined for the top…

After already impressing in a side that spent much of last season fighting relegation, Edwards has proven that he is one of the Football League’s most promising young talents.

His ability has already earned him international recognition, notching up nine caps for England’s U19s.

Edwards played a prevalent role as Ian Foster’s Young Lions won the U19 European Championships this summer. He missed out on only one game, sitting out as they defeated Serbia U19s 4-0 during the group stage and playing all 120 minutes in the 3-1 win over Israel’s youngsters in the final.

Fry has insisted that Edwards has shown no desire to leave Peterborough United despite their relegation, which will be music to the ears of many Posh fans. It remains to be seen if City’s interest firms up though given their pulling power and financial backing.