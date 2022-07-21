Leeds United were open to permanent starlet exit before Millwall loan, report reveals

Leeds United were willing to let midfielder Jamie Shackleton leave on a permanent basis before Millwall tied up a permanent deal, Leeds Live has revealed.

Shackleton, 22, was in and out of the Leeds United side last season, playing 16 times.

The former England U20 international only played once under Jesse Marsch’s management though, finding much of his action under Marcelo Bielsa, who he broke into the side under.

Playing for his boyhood club, Shackleton has impressed Leeds United fans with how he has progressed through the ranks and made himself part of the matchday squad.

He has now joined Millwall on loan in search of more game time, linking up with fellow Whites talent Charlie Cresswell.

Now, after his temporary move, Leeds Live has revealed that the Whites would have been open to letting the academy graduate move out on a permanent basis.

Time to prove himself…

The English talent now has the task of delivering for Gary Rowett’s side in the second tier.

Shackleton has Championship experience and this should help him settle in quickly and hit the ground running next season.

Leeds United manager March has admitted he will be keeping an eye on Shackleton’s development so this is his chance to show what he can do and prove to the staff and supporters alike that he deserves to be in Leeds United’s first-team plans in the years to come.

This move could benefit Shackleton’s career in the long-term as more consistent game time at The Den should help him further his development, more than another season of limited action at Elland Road would.

Shackleton will be hoping to play an important part for Rowett and co as they bid to improve on last season’s 9th place finish.