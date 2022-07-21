League Two club bring striker in on trial after Sunderland release

Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley has confirmed young striker Will Harris has linked up with the club on trial as he searches for a new team.

Sunderland made the decision to part ways with Harris at the end of last season. His deal at the Stadium of Light came to an end and now, he is free to hunt for a new club on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old had impressed for the Black Cats’ U23s, managing 10 goals in nine Premier League 2 outings in the first half of last season.

However, seven first-team appearances for Sunderland and a spell on loan with Barrow failed to yield any goals.

Now, it has emerged that the South Shields-born striker is bidding to earn a contract in League Two with Hartlepool United.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Pools boss Hartley confirmed the club are taking a look at Harris after he featured against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, stating he will continue to look at the forward ‘over the next few days’.

“Potentially,” Hartley replied when asked if Harris will get another chance to impress after his outing vs Rovers.