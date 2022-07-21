League Two club bring striker in on trial after Sunderland release

Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley has confirmed young striker Will Harris has linked up with the club on trial as he searches for a new team.
Sunderland made the decision to part ways with Harris at the end of last season. His deal at the Stadium of Light came to an end and now, he is free to hunt for a new club on a free transfer.
The 21-year-old had impressed for the Black Cats’ U23s, managing 10 goals in nine Premier League 2 outings in the first half of last season.
However, seven first-team appearances for Sunderland and a spell on loan with Barrow failed to yield any goals.
Now, it has emerged that the South Shields-born striker is bidding to earn a contract in League Two with Hartlepool United.
As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Pools boss Hartley confirmed the club are taking a look at Harris after he featured against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, stating he will continue to look at the forward ‘over the next few days’.
“Potentially,” Hartley replied when asked if Harris will get another chance to impress after his outing vs Rovers.
“He’s a young lad so we’ll have another look at him in training over the next few days and then we’ll take it from there.”
Harris’ next chapter…
After being let go by Sunderland, Harris will be hoping he can prove himself on the senior stage at his next club.
While the goals haven’t come in first-team football just yet, his form for the Black Cats’ U23s shows he knows where the goal is. At 21, he still has time to maximise his potential and forge a career in the game too, it just awaits to be seen where he lands as the new season nears.
Hartlepool United have already added two new strikers to their ranks, with Josh Umerah and Jack Hamilton (loan) joining from Wealdstone and Livingston respectively.
The two new additions are alongside Marcus Carver and Joe Grey in Hartley’s attacking ranks as their opening game against Walsall nears.