League Two club agree permanent swoop for Stockport County midfielder

Stockport County midfielder Ben Whitfield is set to complete a permanent move to League Two rivals Barrow, it has been reported.

Stockport County have had a busy summer transfer window as they gear up for life back in the Football League.

A host of players have headed for pastures new while Joe Lewis, Callum Camps, Kyle Wootton, Akil Wright, Fraser Horsfall, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Vitezslav Jaros (loan) have all made their way to Edgeley Park. Now, it has been claimed one player is heading for the exit door.

According to Football Insider (Transfer Live, 21.07.22), midfielder Whitfield is set to complete a permanent move away from Stockport County. It is claimed that a deal has been agreed with League Two rivals Barrow over an undisclosed fee and a move is expected to be done soon.

The links between Whitfield and the Bluebirds first emerged from Will Unwin earlier this month and now, it seems the move is on the cards.

Better off with Barrow?

Given the wealth of options available to Dave Challinor, a move away from Stockport County could be best for Whitfield.

There will still be competition for a starting spot under Pete Wild’s management with the likes of Jordan Stevens, Josh Kay, Solomon Nwabuokei, John Rooney all options on the left and in attacking midfield. However, his versatility should help him find a place in the starting XI as Barrow begin a new era under Wild.

Whitfield is vastly experienced at League Two level too. He has played 101 times in the fourth-tier across spells with Port Vale and Yeovil Town, notching up 10 goals and nine assists in the process.