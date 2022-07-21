Latest Stoke City news: Potters eyeing Chelsea man, Zander Clark update + more

Stoke City have been active so far in the transfer window as they gear up for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Potters assistant manager Dean Holden has revealed that they are confident of adding ‘one or two’ new players over the next few days. It wasn’t clear to who these signings may be but reports elsewhere could give Stoke City fans an idea.

Stoke City remain the favourites to sign former St Johnstone shot stopper Zander Clark according to The Herald. The report reveals that Potters boss Michael O’Neill has made multiple enquires about the 30-year-old, but Stoke City will have to offload some of their current goalkeepers before adding a new one. With this being the case, Clarke is perhaps not one of the imminent signings Holden was speaking about.

Stoke City are in talks with Chelsea over striking a deal for Sweden under-19 international Edwin Andersson, according to John Percy. The report claims that several clubs are in talks with Chelsea but the Potters are hopeful of agreeing a deal.

The Potters have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson. When speaking to Shields Gazette, Anderson revealed that he wants to stay at the North-East outfit and fight for his space in the team.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has said that he’d ‘love’ to bring Connor Taylor back to the Memorial Stadium this summer. However the former player has confirmed that the matter is in Stoke City’s hands.

Taylor massively impressed when on-loan with Bristol Rovers last season. Where he’ll play this season isn’t known but he’s been around the Potters first-team squad over pre-season and has signed a three-year deal.

Stoke City seem in good stead for the forthcoming season having done some excellent business. Bringing in both experienced players and youthful talents seems a good approach. Tying young star D’Margio Wright-Phillips down to a new deal that lasts until 2024 could also prove to be an excellent piece of business. O’Neill will be hopeful for a marked improvement on last-years disappointing campaign.

The Potters 2022/23 season gets underway with an away fixture against Millwall.