Ipswich Town goalkeeper set to complete season-long loan exit

Ipswich Town‘s young shot-stopper Lewis Ridd is set to join Bury Town on a season-long loan, Blues boss Ben Chenery has told Suffolk News.

Ipswich Town‘s youth set-up has been a productive one over the years and ahead of the new season, a new crop of youngsters will be looking to head out on loan in search of more first-team experience.

One talent doing exactly that is Welsh shot-stopper Ridd.

Speaking with Suffolk News, Chenery, manager of non-league side Bury Town, confirmed that Ridd looks poised to link up with the team on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. He stated all that remains is for the necessary paperwork to be completed before the 17-year-old can make his move.

Chenery went on to add he hopes he can maintain a flourishing link with both the Tractor Boys and Norwich City, saying:

“It looks as though he will be coming with us for the season as it’s just a case of the paperwork being completed.

“The link with Norwich City served us well and we will continue to work with Norwich as well as Ipswich.”

Kicking on away from Portman Road…

Ridd has already spent time on loan away from Ipswich Town, enduring a short spell with AFC Sudbury at the start of last season, so he already has a base of experience in the senior game.

It will be hoped the former Swansea City youngster can pick up sufficient game time to further his development in a first-team environment as he bids to grow across the new season.

In the meantime, Christian Walton looks the favourite to hold down the number one shirt back at Portman Road. Vaclav Hladky remains on the books and will more than likely serve as back-up, while Nick Hayes is also an option.

Hladky has drawn transfer interest this summer though. Links with a move back to Scotland circulated in June, though it remains to be seen if an exit materialises following a disappointing stay in East Anglia.