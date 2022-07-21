Heckingbottom reveals whether or not Sheffield United have any more money to spend this summer

Sheffield United endured a typically slow start to the summer transfer window this time round.

But the Blades have now brought in Ciaran Clark and Tommy Doyle on loan, with Anel Ahmedhodzic signing from Malmo for a fee believed to be worth at least £3million.

And now, speaking to The Star, Heckingbottom has revealed that his side will not be spending any more money this summer, saying:

“In terms of what we’ve got to play with, the board has been clear. There will be no more finance.

“When we came out of the Premier League, the budget changed. It’s changed again this season. We won’t be throwing money at it. We have to be careful we get the right positions.”

Sheffield United spent a lot of money during their two-year stay in the Premier League. But a lot of that money was poorly spent and now it seems like the club is paying the price for their misspending.

Still, the Blades have managed to spend money on Ahmedhodzic which looks to be a keen signing, and at a time when a lot of Championship clubs are focussing solely on free and loan captures.

Any more signings to come?

It seems like a lot of teams in the Football League are waiting on clubs in the Premier League to return from pre-season tour and so on, and make decisions on their younger players regarding loan moves.

Sheffield United may well have a few names on their radar that they want to bring in on loan but they’ll understandably be signed towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Heckingbottom looks to have made some shrewd changes to his side this summer ahead of what will be another tough campaign, and few know what to expect from the Blades going into the new campaign.

They start against Watford on August 1st, in what will be an intriguing clash between two sides vying for promotion next season.