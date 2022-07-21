Hartlepool United boss quizzed on reported interest in Leeds United, Crystal Palace talents

Hartlepool United boss Paul Hartley has remained tight-lipped on links with moves for Crystal Palace talent Scott Banks and Leeds United starlet Stuart McKinstry.
Hartlepool United have wasted no time in changing up the squad at Victoria Park as Hartley embarks on his first season with the Pools. While a whole host of first-team players have headed for pastures new, 12 new faces have come through the door.
Euan Murray, Reghan Tumilty, Jake Hastie, Callum Cooke, Alex Lacey, Brody Patterson, Mouhamed Niang, Josh Umerah, Kyle Letheren, Jack Hamilton (loan) and Rollin Menayese (loan) have all joined Hartley’s squad ahead of the new campaign.
A whole host of other players have been linked too.
Among the players reportedly eyed by the Pools are Banks and McKinstry, who play for Crystal Palace and Leeds United respectively.
Now, Hartley has been quizzed on the links with the pair by the Hartlepool Mail. The Hartlepool United boss confirmed his desire for a creative player but remained tight-lipped on who they want, saying when asked about Banks:
“No there’s nothing to say.
“We’re linked with loads of players, I keep saying that, but no. We’re trying to get a creative player in.
“The loan market will be really important for us, so we’ve just got to be patient and keep working away.”
Hartley was then asked about McKinstry, who he admitted his admiration for but also remained coy on.
“He’s a good player,” he said.
“There’s loads of rumours though, isn’t there? I won’t give anything away. We’re linked with a lot of players and as soon as we get a player over the line everybody will be the first to know.”
More additions needed…
Despite the busy window, Hartley is in need of a couple more signings before the window slams shut at the start of September.
As he said himself, a creative midfielder wouldn’t go amiss, while centre-back remains an area in which options are limited.
Plenty of time remains in the window but it would be beneficial for the Pools to tie up their business as soon as possible to ensure the squad is ready and raring to go straight away.
Hartlepool United begin their season with a trip to Walsall, who have also had a busy summer window under Michael Flynn.