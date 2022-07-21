Hartlepool United boss quizzed on reported interest in Leeds United, Crystal Palace talents

Hartlepool United have wasted no time in changing up the squad at Victoria Park as Hartley embarks on his first season with the Pools. While a whole host of first-team players have headed for pastures new, 12 new faces have come through the door.

Euan Murray, Reghan Tumilty, Jake Hastie, Callum Cooke, Alex Lacey, Brody Patterson, Mouhamed Niang, Josh Umerah, Kyle Letheren, Jack Hamilton (loan) and Rollin Menayese (loan) have all joined Hartley’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

A whole host of other players have been linked too.

Among the players reportedly eyed by the Pools are Banks and McKinstry, who play for Crystal Palace and Leeds United respectively.

Now, Hartley has been quizzed on the links with the pair by the Hartlepool Mail. The Hartlepool United boss confirmed his desire for a creative player but remained tight-lipped on who they want, saying when asked about Banks:

“No there’s nothing to say.

“We’re linked with loads of players, I keep saying that, but no. We’re trying to get a creative player in.