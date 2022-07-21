Emerging report shares West Ham’s latest stance on Blackburn Rovers’ Brereton Diaz

West Ham are ‘maintaining an interest’ in Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz, reports MailOnline.

Brereton Diaz has been in transfer headlines for some time now.

But as the start of the 2022/23 campaign draws upon us, he’s still a Blackburn Rovers player.

Last time round saw Brereton Diaz assert himself on the Championship and international stage, scoring 22 goals in 37 league outings for Rovers whilst scoring a number of goals for Chile.

Going into this summer though it looked like he might be leaving Ewood Park, with Brereton Diaz now in the final year of his contract at the Lancashire club.

Plenty of teams have been linked but it seems like the Hammers have a long-term interest in the 23-year-old.

Now, an emerging report from MailOnline says that West Ham boss David Moyes is ‘maintaining an interest’ in Brereton Diaz ahead of the new season.

A rock and a hard place for Blackburn…

It seems inevitable that Blackburn would sell Brereton Diaz this summer. The club triggered his one-year extension at the end of last seasons so as it stands, the Chilean is becoming a free agent next summer.

And given the amount of outside interest shown in him, it seems highly unlikely that he’d extend his stay, so the Rovers board would surely have been counting on a summer sale.

That could still happen, and it would surely give new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson some spending money in what’s been a very quiet summer so far, but it would also see Blackburn lose their star man.

It’s a difficult situation for Blackburn right now but for Brereton Diaz, it looks like the future holds a lot of promise.