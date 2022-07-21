Derby County, Bristol City keen on 25-year-old centre-back

Derby County and Bristol City are both keen on a move for Aberdeen defender David Bates, a report from the Daily Record has claimed.

Bates, 25, has been with Aberdeen for just shy of a year, signing on a free transfer from German side Hamburg last summer.

The centre-back was a mainstay last season, playing in 34 games across all competitions for the Scottish Premiership club. However, he is yet to play a part in any of the three Premier Sports Cup games thus far and after a summer rebuild, he could be the latest to head for the exit.

The Daily Record has claimed Derby County and Bristol City are both ‘possible destinations’ for the four-time Scotland international.

Ipswich Town are also mentioned in the report, though TWTD has already moved to say it is their understanding that the links with a move to Portman Road are ‘wide of the mark’.

In need of Bates?

It remains to be seen if the Rams or the Robins links with a move for Bates meet the same fate as the Ipswich Town rumours already have.

However, it can be argued that Derby County aren’t in need of another player at centre-back. Interim boss Liam Rosenior has already recruited James Chester and Haydon Roberts (loan), joining Richard Stearman, Curtis Davies and Eiran Cashin in the defensive ranks at Pride Park.

As for Bristol City though, another central defender wouldn’t go amiss. It remains unknown if and when Nathan Baker can return after two separate head injuries last season and uncertainty surrounds Zak Vyner‘s future.

That leaves Tomas Kalas, Rob Atkinson, Kal Naismith and Timm Klose as the centre-back options – a decent amount, but given that Nigel Pearson plays with three at the back, one more signing could be needed.