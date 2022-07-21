Chris Wilder addresses Premier League interest in ‘major’ Middlesbrough player as speculation continues

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has told the Northern Echo he wants to keep midfield star Marcus Tavernier, though insisted understands the ‘attraction’ of the Premier League.

Middlesbrough were subject to two bids for the 23-year-old, both from top-flight clubs in Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

However, both offers were turned down and Tavernier remains a Boro player for now.

It is said the bids fell short of Middlesbrough‘s valuation of the player, but even if their reported £15m asking price is met, it is not known whether they would want to part company with one of their star players.

Tavernier is integral to how Wilder wants to play and his energy is unmatched in the Boro team. The manager knows this and has now spoken with the Northern Echo about the interest from the division above.

“I don’t want to lose arguably one of our top players but understanding other bits about the game and the attraction of the Premier League,” he said.

“As you have seen tonight [in the pre-season win over Morecambe], Tav has took it in his stride. I thought his performance and his goal was excellent, he’s a major player for us. I don’t know what is around the corner but he’s a good player. But obviously I want him to be a good player in a red shirt.

“He understands my philosophy and mentality. I think all of the players understand my philosophy and where I come from and how I want it to look, what demands I put on my players and he is one of them who had an outstanding season last year.

“He’s come back and hit the ground running, his attitude is great and he is a proper player. He is a player that just gets on with it and I’m delighted that he is with us.”

Tavernier started every game in all competitions under Wilder last season and is expected to continue in Boro’s midfield three alongside the likes of Matt Crooks, Riley McGree and Jonny Howson.

A reassuring stance from the Boro boss…

Middlesbrough will want to keep hold of the versatile midfielder beyond this summer and Wilder’s comments solidify this. Given his importance to the team, supporters will be happy to hear Wilder wants him to stay and has confirmed his stance.

The previous bid from Nottingham Forest was reported to be £10m but with the Teessiders holding out for £15m, an improved bid could force Wilder and the hierarchy to rethink their stance then. Every player has his price and so a ‘ridiculous offer’, as Wilder put it previously, could force their hand.

Middlesbrough’s transfer priorities now will surely be two strikers and keeping hold of Tavernier.