‘Certainly not ideal’ – 31-year-old opens up on Hull City release

Hull City parted company with Richie Smallwood earlier this summer, with the midfielder now admitting to the Yorkshire Post that he was left ‘disappointed’ by the situation.

Hull City announced the player’s departure via their retained list, with the 31-year-old then going on to join League Two side Bradford City at the expiration of his contract earlier this month.

He spent two years at the MKM Stadium, helping Hull City to promotion to the Championship in his first season at the club. He played 42 times last season in the second tier, scoring two goals and registering two assists.

The Tigers had reportedly offered a new deal to Smallwood in the form of a one-year extension and the player was holding out for a longer-term deal. However, the player has revealed that this wasn’t the case.

“It was a bit disappointing with how it ended,” Smallwood told the Yorkshire Post.

“I felt like I had a really good season. Probably my best season in the Championship that I have had over the course of my career.

“I played 42 games and I think the impact in the team spoke for itself. In the games I didn’t play, the team didn’t win and I think that speaks volumes.

“And then I was disappointed in the way there was no contract or anything. No new terms and not even the option taken. I was disappointed in just finding out literally two minutes before the retained list. It was certainly not ideal.”

Moving on from the MKM…

For someone to have played almost every game last term and captained the side on 20 occasions in all competitions and then be released is a strange scenario. As Smallwood says, he had a solid season last time out and so not to be offered a new deal leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

However, he maintains that he thoroughly enjoyed his time with the Tigers, insisting he will be putting it behind him and moving on.

Hull City were comfortable in retaining their Championship status, finishing in 19th position and 14 points above the drop zone, and Smallwood was key in achieving that goal.

Thankfully he has managed to secure a move, although it is a drop out of the second tier down to League Two. Bradford City are getting a player who has played the majority of his football in the Championship and so brings a wealth of experience to the Bantams’ ranks.