Can Burnley secure automatic promotion from the Championship next season?

After a six-year stay in the Premier League, Burnley are returning to the Championship – under new management and with a new-look squad.

Just four years ago, Burnley were playing in Europe. The Clarets secured their first European voyage in over 50 years when they finish 7th in the 2017/18 Premier League season.

But now those heights seem long gone. Even before their relegation from the Premier League, there was a sense that Burnley were heading towards the Championship given a mismatch of poor spending, and a style of play that failed to adapt to the changing nature of the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany is now the man at the helm. His summer appointment seemed to be stalling at times and took a while to become official, but he’s since wasted no time is preparing his new side for a new challenge in the Championship, signing a number of players so far.

Those signings have been largely impressive too. Names like Scott Twine and Luke McNally have joined, with Kompany using his Manchester City connections to bring in the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley. More signings are expected, but what to expect of Burnley next season remains a mystery.

Dark horses? Or time needed?

Any club that goes through this much change after a prolonged stay in the top flight will need time to adjust. The question is how much time though.

Kompany is a manager with new ideas and a lot to prove, and to learn as well. Appointing the Belgian is certainly a risk, but a calculated one at that. The board are clearly backing him and his ideas given the amount of signings already made, and that money alone will make Burnley a lot of bookmakers’ favourites to go up next season.

But the Championship is an ever-growing league. The level of quality in the second tier looks higher than ever going into the 2022/23 season, so it’s certainly going to be a challenge for Burnley.

One of the main challenges that teams face is the longevity of the season, especially so when playing high-intensity football. Completing a 46-game season alongside two domestic cups is a challenge in itself, but right now, Burnley seem to have good squad depth, with a lot of players in their ranks who have Premier League experience too.

Keeping hold of players like Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet will help them next season – offloading them however might help the club in the long run, financially speaking.

Burnley definitely have the players capable of breaking out of the Championship, but a few things remain to be seen – does Kompany have the nous for Championship football? Can he get his players gelling together in time for the new season? And will Burnley keep their best players beyond this summer, and next January?

If the answer to all of those is ‘yes’, then Burnley will have no problem securing an immediate return to the Premier League.