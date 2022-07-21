Callum Robinson latest: Bruce makes Preston demand as Lilywhites skipper speaks out on West Brom attacker

West Brom attacker Callum Robinson has been linked with a return to Preston North End this summer.
Robinson, despite impressing for West Brom in the Championship last season with seven goals and nine assists, has been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns.
It’s been reported that Robinson is one of a handful of first-team players that Steve Bruce is willing to let go this summer, with Preston North End being linked with a return for the 27-year-old.
Ryan Lowe has commented on the matter, admitting that Robinson is a good footballer but not wanting to disrespect Bruce by talking about his player.
Bruce responded, not saying much, but saying this: “I’m sure there are a lot who like him, but so do I.”
So what’s the latest on Robinson’s West Brom future?
The latest…
Since, Bruce has commented on the matter again.
He told Express and Star earlier this week:
“I keep hearing the rumblings but there is nothing to really report on it.
“They can make as much noise as they want but what they have got to do is put their money where their mouth is.”
And Lilywhites skipper Alan Browne has also weighed in on the speculation. He told LancsLive:
“I was surprised when he [Robinson] was getting linked with us, to be honest, because I thought he would play at West Brom. He played a good part of last season and every time I’ve seen him play, he has been top class.
“We’d be lucky to have him, but whatever happens I wish him the best of luck because he’s one of my close mates.”
For now then, speculation linking Robinson to Preston seems to be just that – speculation.
He’s certainly a player with Championship pedigree and some Baggies fans may be wondering why Bruce and West Brom are even considering letting him go.
For Preston, it would be a really decent signing. But like Bruce says, Preston need to put their money where their mouth is if they’re to get their man this summer.