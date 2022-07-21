Bristol City, Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham among sides keen on striker as L1 club prepare offer

Sisay, 22, is without a club after his deal with Welsh club Haverfordwest County expired earlier this summer.

It comes off the back of an impressive season with the Cymru Premier side, managing 12 goals and five assists in 28 games. Now, it has been claimed the former Grimsby Town striker is attracting significant interest from the Football League.

Football Insider (Transfer Live, 21.07.22) have claimed League One side Accrington Stanley are preparing to offer the Spaniard a contract.

He is said to have impressed on trial with John Coleman’s side, though there is plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Bristol City, Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham, Carlisle United and Shrewsbury Town are all claimed to be ‘keeping tabs’ on Touray Sisay ahead of the new season.

A shrewd addition?

Given that Touray Sisay is without a club, he will be available on a free transfer. That means whoever strikes a deal for the forward won’t be taking much of a risk in bringing him in, and that makes sense given his lack of pedigree in the EFL.

His form in Wales has been strong but a move over to the Football League would make for a big step up in competition.

He was unable to make an impact during his previous stay with Grimsby Town, although that was before a strong stay in the Cymru Premier which surely would have given him a confidence boost.

Given the lack of a transfer fee, it could prove a masterful swoop for one of the sides keen, or it could end up being a gamble that didn’t quite pay off.