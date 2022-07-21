Blackpool boss planning to ‘have a chat’ with recent trialist

Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton has told The Gazette that the club plan to sit down with trialist Grant Ward to discuss his future at Bloomfield Road this week.

Blackpool took Ward on trial for pre-season and he has played two games for the club so far, in the 2-1 loss to Rangers and the recent 1-0 victory over Salford City.

He left Bloomfield Road earlier this month following the expiration of his contract and is now a free agent. Yet he has had trials at both Reading and back at Blackpool since.

The 27-year-old played just five times in all competitions last season given his injury problems, but was brought in because Appleton’s side were short on numbers in that area. Ward has been given an opportunity to prove his fitness and gain a permanent contract, something which the Blackpool boss was asked about by The Gazette recently.

“We’ll sit down with him before the end of the week and have a chat with him,” said Appleton. “He looked a little bit off it, I think everyone can see that, so I’ll speak to the coaching staff and the board and see where we’re at with things. “But we’ve got to make the right decision by the football club more than anything.”

A blow for Ward…

It doesn’t sound too promising for Ward’s chances of getting back onto the books of Blackpool this summer and he may need to continue looking at other options. Having failed to impress at both Reading and Blackpool on trial, it looks increasingly likely he will remain a free agent for the time being.

He boasts plenty of experience having played over 150 games in the Football League with various clubs and if he can prove his fitness and get back to his best he could be a solid addition to a club in the Championship or League One.

But having suffered an injury hit campaign last time out, it may take a bit longer to regain full fitness and make an impact in first-team football.