Barry Fry makes transfer revelation regarding Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of Peterborough United star

Blackburn Rovers have seen three bids rejected by Peterborough United for attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics, director of football Barry Fry has said.
Peterborough United man Szmodics managed a respectable total of seven goals and two assists in 39 games last season, putting in a string of impressive performances after Grant McCann took the reigns at London Road.
His displays are claimed to have drawn interest from Blackburn Rovers and now, Fry has made an interesting revelation regarding the Ewood Park outfit’s pursuit.
As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry revealed Posh have already turned down three bids from Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.
He said Posh boss McCann isn’t keen on letting go of Szmodics, who is aware of the bids, but admitted that there could be a problem ‘down the line’ if the offers increase. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“Blackburn have made three bids for Sammie and we have rejected them all.
“Whether or not they come back with another offer is anyone’s guess.
“The gaffer doesn’t want to lose a player with such a good League One scoring record. We don’t want to lose any senior player for that matter.
“Blackburn have bid way in excess of what we paid for Sammie and if the offers keep creeping up and the player knows he can earn £20k per week we could have a problem down the line. We are not at that stage yet. Sammie is aware of the offers, but he is committed to us.
“I can’t wait for the transfer window to shut as it’s very unsettling.”
Can Posh hold on to Szmodics?
It’s more than understandable that McCann would want to hold onto Szmodics ahead of the new campaign.
The 26-year-old performed well last season and was an important part of the Posh side that won promotion to the Championship in the first place, so it makes sense that they want to keep him onboard for another push to return to the second-tier.
In his two-and-a-half years in a Posh shirt, the Irishman has notched up 27 goals and 14 assists in 95 games across all competitions.
But, as Fry said himself, if the money on the table for both Posh and Szmodics is good, the League One promotion hopefuls could have a decision to make in the future.