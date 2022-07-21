Barry Fry makes transfer revelation regarding Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of Peterborough United star

Peterborough United man Szmodics managed a respectable total of seven goals and two assists in 39 games last season, putting in a string of impressive performances after Grant McCann took the reigns at London Road.

His displays are claimed to have drawn interest from Blackburn Rovers and now, Fry has made an interesting revelation regarding the Ewood Park outfit’s pursuit.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry revealed Posh have already turned down three bids from Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

He said Posh boss McCann isn’t keen on letting go of Szmodics, who is aware of the bids, but admitted that there could be a problem ‘down the line’ if the offers increase. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Blackburn have made three bids for Sammie and we have rejected them all.

“Whether or not they come back with another offer is anyone’s guess.

“The gaffer doesn’t want to lose a player with such a good League One scoring record. We don’t want to lose any senior player for that matter.