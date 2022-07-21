3 Middlesbrough players who have impressed in pre-season

Middlesbrough play their final game of pre-season tomorrow night at home to Marseille, but have enjoyed plenty of solid performances already this summer.

Middlesbrough have won three of their four pre-season fixtures, scoring 11 goals during that time. They will be hoping they can continue their strong showings into the regular season when they get their campaign underway at home to West Brom on July 30th.

Pre-season may be primarily to regain fitness and work on match sharpness, but it helps when players also put in solid performances. Here are three players who have impressed in pre-season for Boro.

Ryan Giles

The Wolves loanee has come in and made his mark in the first-team already. He is expected to play at left wing-back, pushing Marc Bola down the pecking order to second-choice.

Giles has been a constant threat down Boro’s left and grabbed himself a hat-trick of assists in their most recent outing, assisting all three goals in the 3-0 win over Morecambe.

Riley McGree

Looks to have solidified his place in the Middlesbrough starting eleven with his solid turns in pre-season. Manager Chris Wilder has been singing his praises and expects him to be a ‘big performer’ in the upcoming campaign.

He has played as a number 10 and gives Boro a different option to Jonny Howson in the midfield three. He can drive at players, is a strong dribbler and can unlock a defence with through balls and precise passing.

Tommy Smith

Although a surprise name on the team-sheet when the Teessiders took on Bishop Auckland in their opening friendly, Smith has since played in all of Boro’s pre-season games whilst on trial.

He scored in his first game for the club and looks to be going the right way in earning himself a permanent deal. Following Djed Spence’s exit, the club are looking to sign a new right wing-back to compete with Isaiah Jones and Smith has impressed enough to be the solution.