24-year-old Blackburn Rovers ace could make loan exit

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed James Brown could make a loan exit as Callum Brittain closes in on a move to Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers currently have Joe Rankin-Costello and Brown as options at right-back following Ryan Nyambe’s departure.

Since his arrival from Drogheda United, the latter has found much of his game time with the U23s, making one senior appearance. He has been involved in Tomasson’s pre-season but amid reports of a nearing deal for Barnsley‘s Brittain, the Dane has admitted Brown could make a temporary exit.

Speaking with Lancs Live, after confirming talks are taking place over a deal for Brittain, Tomasson stated the door could open for someone to head out on loan. Then when asked about Brown specifically, he said:

“Let’s see, he (Brown) is one of the players who can go away and find something else.

“I think so (he’ll go), he’s a great player and a good boy.”

Best for Brown?

It seems Tomasson is an admirer of Brown, but if he isn’t going to be first pick on the right, it could be best for him to head out on loan.

He has bedded into life in Lancashire by playing with the U23s this year but at 24, first-team football will surely be a priority. He played plenty of first-team football in Ireland and played well, so he could be a smart loan addition for an EFL team ahead of the new season.

Brown can play either as a right-back or right wing-back, though he has played more of his football in a back four.

Before coming over to England, the Irishman managed two goals and 13 assists in 83 games for Drogheda United.

In the long-term, he could become a player of use at Blackburn Rovers, but with Brittain’s move expected to be sealed and Rankin-Costello already on the books, a temporary exit could suit all.