Watford sign released Swansea City man

Watford have signed Ben Hamer on a two-year deal following his release from Swansea City earlier this summer.

Hamer, 34, was let go by Swansea City at the end of last season.

The goalkeeper has previously represented the likes of Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Huddersfield Town, Derby County and more, with more than 350 career appearances to his name.

He went on to feature 21 times for the Welsh club during the first half of the season but eventually lost his place in the starting line up.

Now though, Hamer has joined Rob Edwards’ Watford and becomes the new Hornets manager’s third summer signing, with Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo having already joined.

Watford saw veteran goalkeepers Ben Foster and Rob Elliot leave this summer and so Edwards needed a new back-up goalkeeper in place, with Daniel Bachmann expected to claim the no.1 spot ahead of the new season.

A solid signing…

Hamer came under scrutiny at times last season. On the whole though, he was a decent signing for Swansea City and only lost his place in the side as Swans boss Russell Martin wanted a goalkeeper in place who was more familiar with his style of play.

Now at Watford, Hamer might not be a regular starter in the Championship next season, but he will certainly provide good competition and good cover for Bachmann.

Hamer’s experience in the second tier could come in handy for Edwards as he gears up for a new challenge at Vicarage Road, with his side’s 2022/23 campaign getting underway v Sheffield United at the start of next month.