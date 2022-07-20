Trusted reporters reveal expectation regarding Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of Barnsley star

Blackburn Rovers are expected to get a deal for Barnsley star Callum Brittain over the line, trusted reporters Andy Giddings and Rich Sharpe have said.

Barnsley recruited Brittain from MK Dons back in October 2020 and the Bedford-born ace became an instant hit at Oakwell.

He was an important player during the Tykes’ historic run to the Championship play-offs in the 2020/21 campaign and has notched up a total of eight assists in 82 appearances for the club, operating mainly as a right wing-back.

Ahead of next season though, Brittain has drawn transfer interest. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon stated on his Patreon on Wednesday morning that Blackburn Rovers were keen on striking a £1.5m deal for the 24-year-old.

Now, amid the emerging links from Nixon, reporters Giddings and Sharpe have revealed their understanding.

Speaking on Twitter, BBC Sheffield’s Giddings stated that while a medical hasn’t been held yet, there is an ‘expectation’ that the deal will go through barring any ‘unforeseen complications’.

#barnsleyfc: Understand reports linking defender Callum Brittain with a move to #BRFC are correct.

Told he's not had a medical yet, but barring any unforeseen complications there's an expectation this one will happen. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) July 20, 2022

Sharpe, reporter for the Lancashire Telegraph, then backed up the claims, stating there is increasing confidence that the deal will be done.

Becoming increasingly confident this is a deal #Rovers *should* get over the line. Certainly an expectation at the Barnsley end that it will. https://t.co/2Lu26llISh — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) July 20, 2022

Get the ball rolling…

Ethan Walker is the only player to come through the doors at Ewood Park this summer, but it will be hoped that a swoop for Brittain will help get the ball rolling as Jon Dahl Tomasson bids to shape the squad to his desires.

The right-hand side is an area that is in need of bolstering after Ryan Nyambe’s departure and the end of Deyo Zeefuik’s loan.

Brittain will certainly ease the issues in that role, but there are more additions needed.

Tomasson’s midfield options are looking light on the ground, even if Jake Garrett and Adam Wharton can earn a place in his senior plans, while centre-back is another problem area for Blackburn Rovers.