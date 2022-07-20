Troy Parrott latest: Tottenham Hotspur decision surely coming soon with Sunderland backed to be a good fit

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott looks set to leave the club on loan this summer.

And it looks like he’ll be heading to the Championship with The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare having previously revealed that Spurs’ plan for Parrott is to loan him out to a second tier side this summer.

Last season, the Irishman was on loan with MK Dons where he scored nine goal an assisted six in 43 League One outings.

But what’s the latest on Parrott’s summer ahead?

The linked teams…

A number of Championship clubs have been linked with Parrott so far this summer.

Those include the likes of Middlesbrough, QPR, Sunderland and Preston North End, but there might be some clubs who Spurs would prefer over the others.

The latest…

Journalist and Spurs reporter John Wenham told Football Insider last week that he thinks Sunderland would be a good fit for Parrott.

He confirmed the Black Cats’ interest in Parrott and said that Sunderland would be a good fit because of the amount of game-time he’d get playing there, whilst backing Parrott to thrive in a packed out Stadium of Light.

Eccleshare meanwhile has questioned whether Sunderland would be a good fit or not, explaining that Parrott prevailed playing a certain style of football under Liam Manning at MK Dons last time round.

Meanwhile, Sunderland boss Alex Neil has made clear his intentions to sign a striker this summer, with Ross Stewart the only recognised goal-scorer currently in the side.

And lastly, Spurs have recently concluded a pre-season tour of South Korea. The club are returning to the UK and so expect Antonio Conte’s side to start making decisions on players like Parrott in the coming weeks.

The race to sign the Spurs youngster will surely start to heat up now and expect there to be more and more Championship sides looking into a deal for the Republic of Ireland international, with the start of the new Football League season just around the corner.