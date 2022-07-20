Steve Bruce sends blunt transfer message to Championship rivals amid interest in West Brom man

Preston have been credited with interest in former star Robinson this summer as Ryan Lowe looks to bolster his ranks at Deepdale.

The links come three years after the Irishman swapped the Lilywhites for Sheffield United after a successful stay in Lancashire. Over the course of a three-year permanent stay and three loan spells, Robinson managed 41 goals and 21 assists in 160 games.

Now, amid the speculation, Baggies boss Bruce has sent a blunt message to the Lilywhites.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bruce told Preston to “put their money where their mouth is”, confirming he is aware of the “rumblings“.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I keep hearing the rumblings but there is nothing to really report on it.

“They can make as much noise as they want but what they have got to do is put their money where their mouth is.”

The situation at West Brom…

Although Robinson drew criticism at times last season, the Northampton-born forward still managed a solid return of seven goals and nine assists in 43 Championship games, operating mainly through the middle and out on the right-hand side for West Brom.

He still has three years remaining on his contract at the Hawthorns too, so there’s no pressure to get him off the books.

Robinson has shown he is a danger at Championship level many times before but after dropping in and out of the starting XI somewhat last season, his talents could be put to better use elsewhere.

After Bruce’s clear instructions, it remains to be seen if Preston firm up their admiration with an offer for Robinson as the start of the new season nears.