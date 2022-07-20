Steve Bruce reveals situation regarding West Brom starlet amid interest from ‘lots of admirers’

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has said the club are yet to make a decision on Caleb Taylor’s immediate future amid loan interest from elsewhere.

West Brom‘s 19-year-old centre-back Taylor has three first-team appearances to his name for the Baggies.

He has been in and around Bruce’s pre-season plans too as he gears up for the new season. Speculation has been rife regarding a potential loan exit with League One and League Two sides keen and fans interested to see how he will fare on the senior stage after impressing for the Baggies’ U18s and U23s.

Now, as the new season nears, Bruce has issued an update on Taylor’s situation.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the West Brom boss said they are still looking at what will be best for the youngster moving forward, confirming he remains on the radar of other clubs.

“With Caleb Taylor and all the young ones we are looking at them and what is best for their progression,” he said.

“Can he get the minutes in or do we let him go out? I think he can easily play League One, is he ready for the Championship?

“We are looking at that one. He has got lots of admirers.”

The next step for Taylor…

After impressing in West Brom‘s youth ranks last season and putting in some promising pre-season performances, it seems regular game time at a senior level could be the logical next step for Taylor to make.

Whether that’s at the Hawthorns or out on loan, it remains to be seen though.

The continued interest from elsewhere means Taylor won’t be short of options heading into the new season, but if he does head out on a temporary basis, the Baggies will need assurances that he will be playing regularly to avoitd stunting his growth or losing the momentum he has built up over the past year or so.

Before that though, Bruce and co need to come to a decision over what’s best for the youngster.