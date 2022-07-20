‘Shows how quickly you can lose a player’ – Wilder provides Middlesbrough injury update

Middlesbrough were without the pair in their most recent pre-season outing at Morecambe, where they won 3-0.

Bola has been missing since coming off injured against York City at the start of the month, but looks to be returning to full fitness. McNair had played in each of Boro’s pre-season friendlies, but missed the trip to the Mazuma Stadium after picking up an ankle injury in training.

Speaking after the victory on Tuesday evening, Wilder gave an update on the duo.

“[McNair] just turned his ankle over in training and it just shows how quickly you can lose a player,” he said.

“You’ve lost a player just like that from an innocuous coming together in training. These things happen from time to time and you can’t do much about it.

“We’re hopeful it won’t be too long, obviously he misses the first game of the season anyway [through suspension], so we’ll see how he goes with that one and hopefully get him back as soon as possible because he is a big player for us.

“[Bola is] okay,” Wilder continued continued.

“He had a tight groin so no good taking him just to give him treatment so he’ll be part of the group on Friday.”

Middlesbrough continue their pre-season preparations with an away game against Whitby Town this evening, before their final friendly against Marseille ahead of their season opener with West Brom next weekend.

Middlesbrough will want to get the pair back up and running as quickly as they can as they are both important players for the team.

Bola may be second choice to new loan signing Ryan Giles, but he has been a regular when fit and so will provide strong competition at left wing-back.

McNair on the other hand is expected to be a regular fixture in the first-team and so will be a bigger miss than his fellow injured defender Bola. Anfernee Dijksteel is the most likely to come in to replace the Northern Irishman for as long as he is out.

There also could be an opportunity for Bryant Bilongo, who has impressed in pre-season. Journalist Craig Johns backed the youngster to break into the first-team in the upcoming campaign, and so could be handed a chance because of the two injuries.