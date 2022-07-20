Sheffield Wednesday secure future of 2021 signing

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed young defender David Agbontohoma has signed a new deal with the club ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday added former Arsenal talent Agbontohoma to their ranks last summer, bringing him in on a free transfer following the expiry of his with Southampton.

With the Saints, the 20-year-old developed by playing regular youth football and he has continued to play at an academy level with the Owls while also notching up two first-team appearances.

Now, ahead of his second season at Hillsborough, it has been confirmed Agbontohoma has put pen to paper on a new contract.

As announced on their official club website, Sheffield Wednesday have announced the young defender has extended his stay in S6. The statement doesn’t mention how long the deal is, though Agbontohoma expresses his desire to continue his development and fight for some more first-team appearances with Darren Moore’s side.

Kicking on with the Owls…

After making two appearances in last season’s EFL Trophy against Harrogate Town and Hartlepool United, Agbontohoma will be hoping he can forge a way into Moore’s plans moving forward.

The EFL Trophy could be a good opportunity for him to gather more senior experience, though a League One debut will certainly be a goal.

The offer of a new contract comes as a show of faith from Wednesday in their belief that the centre-back could have a future at the club, so Agbontohoma will be keen to repay said faith by pushing on at Hillsborough in the new campaign.

If he can’t make a senior breakthrough, the U23s should offer him the game time needed for him to continue his development.