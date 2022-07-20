Rotherham United interested in Middlesbrough man

Rotherham United are keen to bolster their defensive options following their promotion back to the Championship and have identified Hall as a potential transfer target.

The centre-back has not featured at all for Middlesbrough since Chris Wilder took over in November and he has only been named on the bench on four occasions.

He was a regular under previous boss Neil Warnock but fell down the pecking order behind the likes of Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier under Wilder.

But even with Bamba and Peltier now having left the club, Wilder does not see Hall as part of his plans and he is available for transfer this summer.

Paul Warne’s side are eyeing a loan deal initially for the 30-year-old, but with one year remaining on his current contract he will become a free agent next year and so will want to secure a permanent move if the opportunity arose. But whether that is with the Millers or elsewhere remains to be seen.

Why the move would make sense…

Hall needs to get out of Middlesbrough and resume playing regular football. He has vital experience playing in the Championship and League One and will be an asset to a club in the second tier willing to take a gamble.

He is a natural leader having captained QPR during his time at Loftus Road and is goal threat from corners, even scoring five goals in the 2019/20 campaign before sealing his switch to Boro.

Rotherham United have already signed Cohen Bramall, Tom Eaves, Cameron Humphreys, Peter Kioso, Jamie McCart and Conor Washington and their squad is beginning to take shape for the upcoming season. If they can bring in Hall on loan their defensive line will be strengthened, putting themselves in a better position to maintain their Championship status next time out.

The Millers’ 2022/23 campaign gets underway at home to Swansea City at the end of this month.