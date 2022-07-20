Reda Khadra latest: Sheffield United boss wants ‘agreement’ with Brighton as move stalls

Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Reda Khadra remains a man in-demand, with Sheffield United seemingly closing in on a loan signing.

Khadra spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers.

The former Borussia Dortmund youngster featured 27 times in the Championship, scoring four and assisting two as he helped Rovers claim an 8th place finish.

With Sheffield United being heavily linked with the 21-year-old, here’s the latest on Khadra’s situation…

The teams interested…

Sheffield United, obviously. The Blades were reported to be keen on Khadra earlier in the month, before it was then revealed that Khadra was in Sheffield itself, taking a look around the city.

Blackburn Rovers are said to be keen on a return for Khadra, with the likes of Sunderland and Hertha Berlin also mentioned.

The latest…

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has recently provided an update on the situation.

He told The Star when asked if a deal for Khadra was close:

“I’d say not but then, the little details when you get that far, they can often be the most difficult.

“I don’t think we’re that far. But then that’s me. If you ask the people who are actually responsible for putting things like this together – at both ends of deal – they might tell you something different.