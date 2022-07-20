QPR pair drawing loan interest from a number of clubs

QPR goalkeepers Murphy Mahoney and Joe Walsh are both attracting loan interest from a number of clubs, West London Sport has said.

QPR pair Mahoney and Walsh both have senior experience to their name.

The former has spent time on loan with Welling United, Bath City and Stratford Town while also filling in during the R’s goalkeeping crisis towards the end of last season. As for the latter, he played eight times for Gillingham before moving to Rangers, though he is still waiting on his competitive debut for the Championship club.

Now, as per West London Sport, the duo could be presented with a shot at more regular game time ahead of the new season.

It is claimed that a number of clubs are interested in signing Mahoney and Walsh on loan this summer.

The report adds that while 20-year-old Mahoney is expected to head out temporarily, a decision is yet to be made on Medway-born Walsh as QPR wait to assess Jordan Archer once he returns to full training again.

Best for both?

As it stands, Mahoney and Walsh are alongside Seny Dieng and Jordan Archer as the options in between the sticks in West London.

That means there’s certainly room for one of them to head out on a temporary basis, though it seems a decision on Walsh could depend on how Archer performs on his full return from injury.

Both now have experience of senior football and it could be best for their development to keep them around that first-team environment, so summer loan exits could be appealing options for Mahoney and Walsh as the new season nears.