Plymouth Argyle poised to seal swoop for 21-year-old Championship forward

Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker is set to complete a loan move to Plymouth Argyle, a report from Wales Online has said.

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has confirmed a prospective striker signing will be undergoing a medical with the club today (Wednesday) ahead of a proposed move to Home Park.

The Pilgrims currently have Luke Jephcott, Ryan Hardie and Niall Ennis as the senior options at the top of the pitch.

Now, it seems Swansea City youngster Whittaker is set to join Schumacher’s attacking ranks.

According to Wales Online, the 21-year-old forward is poised to join Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan deal as the Swans look to hand the promising talent a shot at regular game time away from the Swansea.com Stadium.

Discussions were held with one of the Pilgrims’ League One rivals, though it is said the Championship side felt a move to Home Park could be best suited for Whittaker.

A growing link?

Should Whittaker’s move to Plymouth Argyle go through, it would make it two loan deals between the two clubs in as many seasons.

Swansea City sent versatile forward Jordon Garrick to the south coast last time around, giving him the chance to play regular football at a good level and it seems they are looking to repeat that trick with Whittaker ahead of the new campaign.

The move could mark the blossoming of a beneficial relationship between the two clubs. If the pattern was to continue moving forward, it would ensure the Swans have a good place to send their best talents to continue their development while the Pilgrims benefit from having promising players from a higher level.