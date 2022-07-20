‘Over the next few days…’ – Stoke City figure makes positive transfer admission

Stoke City’s assistant manager Dean Holden has revealed his side are positive of adding ‘one or two’ new players soon.

The Potters finished 14th in the Championship in the 2021/22 season.

Holden and Michael O’Neill will be hoping for major improvements to their side’s finish this time around. Stoke City have been active so far this summer adding players such as Aden Flint, Josh Laurent and Gavin Kilkenny, and it doesn’t appear they are finished just yet.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel about potential incomings, Holden said:

“We’re working hard in the market and we’ll carry on doing that. Hopefully over the next few days we hope we’ll have some joy with that.

“We’re positive we’ll be able to bring one or two in for key positions.”

The new campaign begins in just over a week and Stoke City fans may have some more fresh faces to be excited about before the opening day.

Moving in the right direction…

Stoke City have added a good mix of youth and experience to their squad ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Potters are clearly preparing for a tough year ahead in a tightly-packed Championship roster.

The Stoke Sentinel’s report states the Potters are looking at adding a striker to their ranks and that could be one of the players Holden mentioned. Following the departure of Steven Fletcher and Benik Afobe, a front man would help with depth and competition this year.

If Stoke City can maintain this progressive and proactive approach to business, the season ahead looks more and more positive for them.

With just over a week left until the opening day of the calendar, it’s now the coaches’ job to put the final touches on the squad before they take to the pitch competitively for the first time.

Stoke City begin their season against Millwall and it’ll be interesting to see if any of these deals are completed by this point.