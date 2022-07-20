Nottingham Forest looking at £25m Watford man, report reveals

Nottingham Forest are ‘exploring a deal’ for Watford attacker Emmanuel Dennis, reports MailOnline.

Dennis, 24, only joined Watford last summer. But since the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League last season, he’s being heavy linked with a move away from Vicarage Road.

Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham have all been mentioned alongside Dennis this summer.

Now though, MailOnline says that Forest are looking into a potential deal for the Nigerian, with Watford said to be looking for around £25million for the player.

Dennis impressed in the Premier League last time round, scoring ten goals and assisting a further six in 33 Premier League appearances.

Will Watford sell?

For the right price, Watford would probably sell any of their star players. The club is stuck in a rut of promotion and relegation and with a new , up-and-coming manager in place in Rob Edwards, it signals a change of direction for the Hornets.

Dennis and Ismaila Sarr are Watford’s two prized assets following relegation. The club may not be keen on selling both, but with the likes of Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj bolstering Edwards’ attacking options, it could suggest that the club are preparing the exit of either Dennis or Sarr.

For Forest, Dennis would certainly be a good signing – he showed last season in the Premier League that he can create and score goals, but whether or not they’ll cough up £25million after an expensive summer already remains to be seen.

Watford could yet have a big decision to make regarding Dennis, but if the money is right then they’ll surely part ways.