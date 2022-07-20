Norwich City hand trials to young trio

Norwich City have offered trials to Brazilian youngsters Lucas Ronier, Thalisson and Biel this summer as a result of their partnership with Coritiba, as per Pink Un.

The Canaries are eager to keep a close eye on Ronier, aged 17, Thalisson, aged 20, and Biel aged 20.

The three Brazilian prospects will now have a chance to impress in England before Dean Smith and Norwich City make their final decision on the youngsters.

Norwich City partnered with Coritiba in Brazil’s top tier and it appears part of this new deal will see talent exchanged between the sides regularly.

This isn’t the first time this summer that Norwich City have brought in Brazilian youngsters with Gabriel Sara joining the club just last week.

The Pink Un’s report states, as per the deal with Coritiba the clubs will share recruitment, data and analysis in an attempt to increase the chances of success for both sides.

The big stage…

Ronier, Thalisson and Biel are still all very young and massively inexperienced.

Their time in Brazil’s top tier will have given them a taste of what demands need to be met, but the Championship environment is sure to offer a new boatload of challenges.

Not only will the trio have to adapt to the new style of football, but the youngsters also need to settle into a whole new culture, which at a young age isn’t easy to do.

Canaries fans will be hoping the exciting prospects prove to be your typical Brazilian talents and their relationship with Brazil’s top tier allows for more business to be completed in the future.

Norwich City are expected to challenge for promotion this year and should they opt to sign any of the Brazilian trio, they may need easing into first-team life in the Football League.